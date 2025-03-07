NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Makes Honest LeBron James Statement
Carmelo Anthony spent one season as a teammate of LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers (2021-22).
In addition, they are notably good friends who have known each other for a very long time.
Recently, Anthony made an intriguing statement about his longtime friend (via 7PM in Brooklyn).
Anthony: "I've never seen him as happy as he look playing the game right now. They're a lockdown defensive team right now. With Luka... This is the first time that we've seen LeBron deferring to somebody with the ball."
At 40, James is playing some of the best basketball of his last few years (since the team traded for Luka Doncic).
Via StatMuse: "LeBron in February:
29.3 PPG
10.5 RPG
6.9 APG
55.5 FG%
44.3 3P%
Western Conference Player of the Month"
In addition to James playing well, the Lakers are the hottest team in the Western Conference.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak).
Via StatMamba: "LeBron James becomes the oldest player in NBA history to win Player of the Month 👑"
James has averages of 24.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 56 games.
Via Chris Palmer: "LeBron James won his 1st Player of the Month award in November 2004. He won his 41st today. Every single NBA player in 2004 has retired."
The Lakers will host the New York Knicks on Thursday.