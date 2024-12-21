NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Makes Honest Kyrie Irving Statement
Kyrie Irving is one of the most talented players in NBA history.
After an up-and-down six years with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets, the future Hall of Famer has found a home with the Dallas Mavericks.
He is currently averaging 23.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 46.8% from the three-point range in 24 games.
Recently, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony spoke highly of Irving (h/t 7PM in Brooklyn).
Anthony: "The fact that you were able to perserve, stand strong, fall back, be patient, like have a will to lock into another level. We don't give athletes enough credit when it comes to being able to come back. We kick them when they're down... When they come back and do it in his fashion... He's over there in Asia selling sneaker, he's got a brand now... Kyrie is bridging gaps.. He's playing well, they're winning, good culture, he found his home."
Anthony and Irving faced off 15 times over their legendary careers.
Irving went 8-7 in those matchups.
Last season, Irving helped the Mavs reach the 2024 NBA Finals in his first full year with the team.
The former Duke star has reached the NBA Finals four times in 13 seasons (and won the 2016 title with the Cleveland Cavaliers).
His career averages are 23.6 points. 4.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 753 games.