NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Makes Intriguing Anthony Davis Comment After Lakers-Mavs Trade
Last weekend, the NBA world was shocked when Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis were traded.
Many people have speculated about who knew of the blockbuster deal in advance.
Via Lakers.com on Sunday: "The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired five-time First Team All-NBA guard Luka Dončić, forward/center Maxi Kleber and forward/center Markieff Morris from the Dallas Mavericks in a three-team trade. In return, the Lakers sent forward Anthony Davis, guard Max Christie and a future first round draft pick to the Dallas Mavericks, while guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and a future second round pick were sent to the Utah Jazz."
Recently, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony (who was teammates with Davis and LeBron James) shared his thoughts.
The future Hall of Famer doesn't think that James knew about the deal.
Anthony (via 7PM in Brooklyn): "Bron couldn't have. He couldn't know. Rich Paul couldn't know. Nobody else could know... Nobody knew. He knew AD was unhappy. That's what he knew. AD was unhappy... I don't know this as a guarantee. I'm just assuming."
Davis made his debut for the Mavs on Saturday afternoon.
They beat the Houston Rockets by a score of 116-105.
The 2020 NBA Champion finished with 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks while shooting 10/18 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Via Mavs PR: "Anthony Davis ended the first quarter with 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3FG), 8 rebounds, 3 assists and a block.
His 1st quarter display marked the 1st time he has accomplished that stat line in a quarter in his career. He is the 1st player with those numbers in a quarter this season."
Meanwhile, Doncic has yet to make his debut for the Lakers.