NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Reacts To Bryce James' Instagram Post

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony commented on Bryce James' Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Apr 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) warms up before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Apr 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) warms up before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

LeBron James has gotten a lot of attention for becoming the first player in NBA history to play with his son.

Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and is currently on the Lakers' 15-man roster.

Oct 30, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, right, and forward LeBron James warm up before the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Lakers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

His other son (Bryce) is now starting to look at colleges.

Recently, the 17-year-old made a post to Instagram after a visit to Arizona.

His post had over 370,000 likes.

Bryce captioned his post: "Bear Down🐻 ??"

One person to leave a comment was NBA legend Carmelo Anthony.

His comment had over 1,800 likes.

Anthony wrote: "👀"

Bryce James IG Post / November 29

Carmelo just went through the college process with his son (Kiyan).

The 17-year-old committed to play for Syracuse (the same school his father went to).

For James, the decision to play with his son (Bronny) has left mixed reactions.

While many are in awe of the dream coming true, there is growing sentiment that Bronny needs to spend a lot of time in the G League to develop his game.

There has also been speculation that James (39) could try and stick around to play one season with Bryce.

Despite all of the noise, the four-time NBA Champion has had an excellent start to the year.

He is averaging 22.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 9.3 assists per contest while shooting 50.3% from the field and 40.4% from the three-point range in 18 games.

Nov 1, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) and guard Bronny James (right) during warm-up before the start of the game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

As for Anthony, the future Hall of Famer last played during the 2021-22 season.

He is one of the best scorers in NBA history.

