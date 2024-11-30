NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Reacts To Bryce James' Instagram Post
LeBron James has gotten a lot of attention for becoming the first player in NBA history to play with his son.
Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and is currently on the Lakers' 15-man roster.
His other son (Bryce) is now starting to look at colleges.
Recently, the 17-year-old made a post to Instagram after a visit to Arizona.
His post had over 370,000 likes.
Bryce captioned his post: "Bear Down🐻 ??"
One person to leave a comment was NBA legend Carmelo Anthony.
His comment had over 1,800 likes.
Anthony wrote: "👀"
Carmelo just went through the college process with his son (Kiyan).
The 17-year-old committed to play for Syracuse (the same school his father went to).
For James, the decision to play with his son (Bronny) has left mixed reactions.
While many are in awe of the dream coming true, there is growing sentiment that Bronny needs to spend a lot of time in the G League to develop his game.
There has also been speculation that James (39) could try and stick around to play one season with Bryce.
Despite all of the noise, the four-time NBA Champion has had an excellent start to the year.
He is averaging 22.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 9.3 assists per contest while shooting 50.3% from the field and 40.4% from the three-point range in 18 games.
As for Anthony, the future Hall of Famer last played during the 2021-22 season.
He is one of the best scorers in NBA history.