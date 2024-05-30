NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Reacts To Jayson Tatum's Instagram Post
On Monday evening, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics beat the Indiana Pacers by a score of 105-102 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.
They have swept the Pacers and are headed to the NBA Finals for the second time in the previous three seasons.
After the game, All-Star forward Jayson Tatum made a post to Instagram.
There were over 446,000 likes and 4,500 comments in less than two days.
Tatum quoted Carmelo Anthony in the caption.
Tatum's caption: "“It’s enough haters out there, why not cheer for me” -@carmeloanthony"
One of the people who left a comment on Tatum's post was Anthony.
His comment had over 350 likes.
Anthony wrote: "Stay locked in and stayme7o 🫡"
Tatum finished Game 4 with 26 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 11/26 from the field and 3/11 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
He was the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Duke and is already headed to his second Finals (and he has made the Eastern Conference finals five times).
The Celtics will face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves (the Mavs lead that series 3-1 with Game 5 on Thursday).
As for Anthony, he played 19 seasons in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets.
The ten-time NBA All-Star most recently played during the 2021-22 season with the Lakers.