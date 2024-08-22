Carmelo Anthony Reacts To Charles Barkley Decision
Charles Barkley is among the 50 best players in NBA history.
That said, the 1993 MVP has had arguably an even more impressive media career following his playing days.
A lot has been made over the fact that TNT will likely lose the NBA rights after the 2024-25 season.
Despite the disappointing news, Barkley revealed (via Dan Le Batard Show) why he will stay with Turner Sports.
Barkley: "The number one thing for me is my people at Turner get to keep their jobs for at least another year. That's all I was concerned with."
Le Batard: "How much money do you think that you left on the table in making that decision concerned about others?"
Barkley: "A minimum of $100 million."
Many people reacted to that quote from Barkley, and one person who shared their opinion was NBA legend Carmelo Anthony (via his podcast 7PM in Brooklyn).
Anthony: "With Barkley, it comes down to this is my home. This is home. I don't want to leave this, I built this. We built this... That's real s**t what he did. I know the numbers that's being thrown at Barkley. I know the conversations that's being had about Barkley in that world. Those numbers are real."
Barkley played 16 seasons in the NBA for the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets.
The Hall of Famer had career averages of 22.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 54.1% from the field.
He retired after the 1999-2000 season.