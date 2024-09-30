NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Reacts To Heartbreaking News
On Monday, the heartbreaking news that Dikembe Mutombo had passed away was announced.
Mutombo is one of the best centers of all time, and he made eight NBA All-Star Games with the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers.
The New York Knicks were among the teams to make a statement about Mutombo.
Knicks: "We are so saddened to hear about the passing of basketball legend Dikembe Mutombo. He has impacted the game of basketball in so many ways, both on and off the court. Our deepest condolences go to his family, friends and the entire basketball community, which he played such a large role in growing around the world."
One person to respond to their post was Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony.
Anthony wrote: "You gave everything you had to the game but more importantly to your people. Your legacy lives on. Rest in Power Dikembe🙏🏾"
Anthony and Mutombo faced off 11 times over their careers.
In those matchups, Mutombo had a 6-5 record.
Mutombo played his 18-year career for the Nuggets, 76ers, Nets, Hawks, Rockets and Knicks.
The Hall of Famer had career averages of 9.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.8 blocks per contest while shooting 51.8% from the field in 1,196 games.
Via NBA Communications: "NBA Global Ambassador and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo passed away today at the age of 58 from brain cancer. He was surrounded by his family.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement."