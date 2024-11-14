NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Reacts To LeBron James' Instagram Post
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Memphis Grizzlies in California.
Before the game, LeBron James made a post to Instagram that had over 150,000 likes in two hours.
James captioned his post: "“I like going this way. It’s better than waiting in line. “ 👑"
There were nearly 900 comments.
One person who left a message was NBA legend Carmelo Anthony.
He wrote: "😂😂😂"
Anthony is one of the most popular players of all time, and he is notably good friends with James.
They spent one season together (2021-22) on the Lakers.
However, the team missed the playoffs that year.
In addition to the Lakers, Anthony also spent time with the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers over 19 seasons.
His career averages were 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 1,260 regular season games.
While Anthony never won a title, he will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
As for James, he is currently in his 22nd season in the NBA.
He is currently averaging 23.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists per contest while shooting 51.5% from the field and 44.4% from the three-point range in ten games.
The Lakers are 6-4, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
Following Memphis, they will play their next game on Friday when they visit the San Antonio Spurs.