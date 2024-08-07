NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Reacts To Kevin Durant Making History
On Tuesday afternoon, Team USA defeated Brazil by a score of 122-87.
They are now a perfect 4-0 at the 2024 Olympics in Paris and will face off against Serbia (on Thursday).
Despite the victory, the biggest news of the day was that Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant broke Lisa Leslie's record to become the all-time leading scorer in USA Basketball history.
Via USA Basketball: "Easy Money.
Congratulations to KD on becoming the all-time leading scorer in U.S. Olympic history."
Following the game, Durant sent out a post (via X) that had over 160,000 likes and 4.6 million impressions in less than 24 hours.
Durant captioned his post: "Records are meant to be broken, I’ll hold on to this until another great comes along and passes me up…Lisa Leslie you are the gold standard in basketball, I appreciate your love and support throughout the years..much love to you always…it’s all about the gold baby. Let’s get it fellas"
One person who reacted to Durant's post was NBA legend Carmelo Anthony.
Anthony's response had over 4,000 likes and 190,000 impressions in five hours.
Anthony wrote: "Salute champ🫡 @KDTrey5"
Anthony and Durant were teammates during the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.
In both years, they helped lead Team USA to a Gold medal.
Anthony is also one of the best players in Team USA Basketball history.
He competed in four Olympics (2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016) and won three Gold medals (and one Bronze).
The 10-time NBA All-Star retired after the 2022-23 season.