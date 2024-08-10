NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Reacts To Viral Photo With Steph Curry
On Saturday afternoon, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry led Team USA to a 98-87 victory over France.
Curry took over the game down the stretch, and finished with 24 points, one rebound, five assists and two steals while shooting 8/13 from the three-point range.
He has now won his first career Gold medal.
Via ESPN: "4x NBA CHAMPION 🏆2x NBA MVP 🏆FINALS MVP 🏆
OLYMPIC GOLD 🥇
STEPH CURRY ADDS TO HIS LEGACY 👏🇺🇸"
There was an incredible photo captured of Curry with ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony.
Via USA Basketball: "Family ties. 🤞🇺🇸 #USABFamily"
Anthony reacted to the post (via his Instagram story).
Anthony wrote: "For the love of the game 🫡"
Curry got off to a slow start to the Olympics, but he exploded for 60 points over his final two games against France and Serbia.
Via StatMuse: "Steph last two games:
30.0 PPG
8.5 3PM
62.5 FG%
65.4 3P%
His first, last and only Olympics."
Anthony is one of the best Olympic players of all time.
He won three Gold medals in 2008, 2012 and 2016 (and one Bronze in 2004).
In the team's 95-91 victory over Serbia, Curry came just one point shy of tying Anthony's scoring record.
Via USA Basketball Communications on August 8: "Stephen Curry put on a signature shooting performance in the USA's semifinal win against Serbia. He scored 36 points (12-19 FG, 9-14 3FG), the second-most points by an American at the Olympics. Carmelo holds the record with 37 points against Nigeria in the 2012 Olympics."