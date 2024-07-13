NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Reveals Honest Thoughts On Cooper Flagg
Cooper Flagg is among the most talked about prospects heading into the 2025 NBA Draft next summer.
Coming out of high school, Flagg is ranked (by ESPN) as the top player in the class of 2024.
He will play his freshman season of college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils.
Recently, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony spoke about Flagg on his podcast (7PM in Brooklyn).
Anthony: "17-year-old practicing with the Olympic Team. LeBron didn't practice with the Olympic Team at 17-years-old... He's the real deal. Me personally, I want him to enjoy this journey right now. Enjoy Duke, enjoy college, go try to destroy the ACC. If you're there, you might as well try to go get everything, and then in eight months, nine months, you'll be right here."
Anthony is one of the greatest players of all time so his thoughts on prospects will always carry a lot of weight.
Kevin Durant also recently spoke highly of Flagg.
Durant (h/t ESPN's Get Up): "He looked like a hell of a player. Somebody that's going to only get better with more experience. 17 years old coming in here playing like he's a vet almost. No emotion. Just going out there and doing his job. That's a good sign."
As for Anthony, he retired in 2023.
The ten-time NBA All-Star is one of the greatest scorers of all time and played 19 seasons for the Lakers, Knicks, Thunder, Trail Blazers, Rockets and Nuggets.
He also won the 2003 NCAA Championship at Syracuse.