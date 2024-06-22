NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Reveals Most Underrated 1-On-1 Player Of His Era
Joe Johnson is among the best players in NBA history.
Johnson had a Hall of Fame caliber career and made seven NBA All-Star Games.
Recently, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony revealed that he thinks Johnson is the most underrated one-on-one player of his era (h/t 7PM in Brooklyn).
Anthony: "Joe Johnson. He got his name ISO-Joe, and we still don't give him credit for it. When I used to see him work, it was like poetry with him."
Johnson spent the prime of his career with the Atlanta Hawks.
He made six straight NBA All-Star Games from 2007-12.
Johnson was the tenth pick in the 2001 NBA Draft out of Arkansas.
In addition to the Hawks, he also spent time with the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Utah Jazz, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets over 18 years.
The 42-year-old had career averages of 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 1,277 regular season games.
He appeared in 120 playoff games (97 starts), but was unable to win an NBA Championship (or make the NBA Finals).
As for Anthony, he retired after the 2021-22 season and is also among the greatest players in league history.
The ten-time NBA All-Star spent the prime of his career with the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets.
He also had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder over 19 years.