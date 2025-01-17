Fastbreak

NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Sends Instagram Message To Dwyane Wade

Carmelo Anthony wished Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade a happy birthday.

Apr 10, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; NBA former player Carmelo Anthony and Miami Heat guard Dwayne Wade (3) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Dwyane Wade is one of the best (and most popular) players in NBA history.

On Friday, the Basketball Hall of Famer is celebrating his 43rd birthday.

Via NBA History: "Join us in wishing a Happy 43rd Birthday to 13x #NBAAllStar, 3x NBA champion, 2005-06 NBA Finals MVP and 75th Anniversary Team member, Dwyane Wade! #NBABDAY"

One person who sent a message to Wade (via Instagram) was NBA legend Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony wrote: "Happy Born Day @dwyanewade"

Jan 17

Wade was the fifth pick in the 2003 NBA Draft out of Marquette.

He spent 16 seasons with the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The three-time NBA Champion is most known for his legendary tenure with Miami.

His career averages were 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field in 1,054 games.

Anthony also made a post to X.

Many fans commented on the post.

@ArtByJLaw_: "Choosing Bulls Wade is crazy😂😂"

@CheddarKB: "Bulls legend Dwyane Wade"

@reidj107: "Top 3 SG all time!"

@Courtsidecom: "Two of the greatest of all time"

Anthony will also be a Basketball Hall of Famer in the near future.

He spent 19 seasons with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.

His career averages were 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 1,260 games.

Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony (7) drives against Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade (3) during the fourth quarter of a game at Madison Square Garden. The Heat defeated the Knicks 106-91. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Anthony went 20-16 in 36 matchups against Wade.

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.