NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Sends Instagram Message To Dwyane Wade
Dwyane Wade is one of the best (and most popular) players in NBA history.
On Friday, the Basketball Hall of Famer is celebrating his 43rd birthday.
Via NBA History: "Join us in wishing a Happy 43rd Birthday to 13x #NBAAllStar, 3x NBA champion, 2005-06 NBA Finals MVP and 75th Anniversary Team member, Dwyane Wade! #NBABDAY"
One person who sent a message to Wade (via Instagram) was NBA legend Carmelo Anthony.
Anthony wrote: "Happy Born Day @dwyanewade"
Wade was the fifth pick in the 2003 NBA Draft out of Marquette.
He spent 16 seasons with the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The three-time NBA Champion is most known for his legendary tenure with Miami.
His career averages were 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field in 1,054 games.
Anthony also made a post to X.
Many fans commented on the post.
@ArtByJLaw_: "Choosing Bulls Wade is crazy😂😂"
@CheddarKB: "Bulls legend Dwyane Wade"
@reidj107: "Top 3 SG all time!"
@Courtsidecom: "Two of the greatest of all time"
Anthony will also be a Basketball Hall of Famer in the near future.
He spent 19 seasons with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
His career averages were 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 1,260 games.
Anthony went 20-16 in 36 matchups against Wade.