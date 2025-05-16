NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Sends Message To Jayson Tatum
Earlier this week, the Boston Celtics announced the heartbreaking news that Jayson Tatum would miss the remainder of the NBA playoffs.
He had been in the middle of his eighth season (and never dealt with a serious injury during his pro career).
Via Chris Haynes (on Tuesday): "Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum tore his right Achilles tendon and underwent surgery today."
Following the surgery, Tatum made a post to Instagram that had over 1.7 million likes.
He wrote: "Thankful for all the love and support 🙏🏽"
One person who left a comment on the post was NBA legend Carmelo Anthony.
His message had over 4,000 likes.
Anthony wrote: "Prayers Champ 🙏🏾"
Anthony is one of the best (and most popular) players of all time, so fans will likely enjoy seeing him support Tatum.
Over the summer, Tatum was a guest on Anthony's podcast (7PM in Brooklyn).
At the end of Anthony's playing career, the two were able to face off eight times.
Tatum went 6-2 in those matchups.
Tatum helped the Celtics finish the 2024-25 regular season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.
They beat the Orlando Magic in the first round of the NBA playoffs (and are currently down 3-2 to the New York Knicks).
Via Skip Bayless: "Obviously the Celtics aren’t better without Jayson Tatum … but they’re still good enough to beat the Knicks 3 straight without him."
Game 6 will be on Friday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.