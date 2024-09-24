Fastbreak

NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Sends Message To Russell Westbrook

Carmelo Anthony commented on Russell Westbrook's Instagram post. The two were teammates on the Lakers and Thunder.

Ben Stinar

Mar 2, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (right) and forward Carmelo Anthony against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena.


Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony are two of the most popular players in NBA history.

At the end of Anthony's career, the future Hall of Famers were briefly teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers.


Jan 27, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) and forward Carmelo Anthony (7) walk on the court during the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

On Monday, Westbrook got a lot of praise for the work he did in his hometown community of Los Angeles.

Via @InRussWeTrust04: "Russell Westbrook reopened and expanded Westbrook academy yesterday

The state-of-the-art facility in South Gate serves over 400 middle and high school students from South Los Angeles.

Highly inspirational stuff"

Westbrook then made a post to Instagram that had over 190,000 likes and 4,000 comments in less than 24 hours.

Westbrook's caption: "LEGACY!

Think… WHYNOT?

Grateful and blessed beyond words.

For the inner city.

- The Brodie"

One person to leave a comment was Anthony.

His comment had over 500 likes in nine hours.

Anthony wrote: "WHY NOT!!!

It’s only right

HONORABLE 🫡"




Anthony last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was teammates with Westbrook in Los Angeles.

The former superstar had career averages of 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 1,260 regular season games.


Oct 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (left) and guard Russell Westbrook against the Phoenix Suns during a preseason game at Footprint Center.

As for Westbrook, he is no longer in his prime at 35.

That said, he is still a productive role player who is coming off a solid year for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Over the offseason, Westbrook signed a deal with the Denver Nuggets.

