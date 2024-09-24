NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Sends Message To Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony are two of the most popular players in NBA history.
At the end of Anthony's career, the future Hall of Famers were briefly teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers.
On Monday, Westbrook got a lot of praise for the work he did in his hometown community of Los Angeles.
Via @InRussWeTrust04: "Russell Westbrook reopened and expanded Westbrook academy yesterday
The state-of-the-art facility in South Gate serves over 400 middle and high school students from South Los Angeles.
Highly inspirational stuff"
Westbrook then made a post to Instagram that had over 190,000 likes and 4,000 comments in less than 24 hours.
Westbrook's caption: "LEGACY!
Think… WHYNOT?
Grateful and blessed beyond words.
For the inner city.
- The Brodie"
One person to leave a comment was Anthony.
His comment had over 500 likes in nine hours.
Anthony wrote: "WHY NOT!!!
It’s only right
HONORABLE 🫡"
Anthony last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was teammates with Westbrook in Los Angeles.
The former superstar had career averages of 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 1,260 regular season games.
As for Westbrook, he is no longer in his prime at 35.
That said, he is still a productive role player who is coming off a solid year for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Over the offseason, Westbrook signed a deal with the Denver Nuggets.