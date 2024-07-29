NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Shares Heartfelt Message To Paul George
Carmelo Anthony is one of the most popular players in NBA history.
That said, his son (Kiyan) is a huge fan of Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George.
Recently, Anthony hosted Kiyan and George on his podcast (7PM in Brooklyn).
In the trailer for the episode, Anthony shared a heartfelt thank you message to George for inspiring his son.
Anthony to George: "I want to give you your flowers and also say thank you for inspiring him... I want to say thank you champ, for inspiring my son to be happy, say PG in the house all f***ing day, all night, thank you for that."
George has never been able to make the NBA Finals during his 14 seasons in the league.
That said, he has a very entertaining style of play and is one of the most consistent players of all time.
Anthony and George were teammates for one season on the Oklahoma City Thunder.
George is coming off another excellent year where he averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Over the offseason, the nine-time NBA All-Star left the Los Angeles Clippers (via free agency) to sign with the 76ers.
He now joins a team that has 2023 MVP Joel Embiid and All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey
It's possible that this is George's best chance to win a title.
As for Anthony, the 10-time NBA All-Star retired in 2023.