NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Takes Clear Stance On Kawhi Leonard

Carmelo Anthony spoke about LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.

Jan 2, 2014; San Antonio, TX, USA; New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) is defended by San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (right) during the second half at AT&T Center. The Knicks won 105-101. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Kawhi Leonard is one of the best 15 players in the NBA when he is on the court.

However, the two-time NBA Champion has struggled to stay healthy since signing with the LA Clippers in the summer of 2019.

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Over the last few months, Leonard has played some of the best basketball of his tenure with the Clippers.

He finished Monday's 105-102 victory over the Denver Nuggets with 39 points, three rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block while shooting 15/19 from the field in 39 minutes of playing time.

After the game, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony spoke about Leonard on his podcast (7PM in Brooklyn).

Anthony: "Laterally, he's moving; he got his bounce back. His pop. Kawhi is special, always been special. I love watching Kawhi play because I know the essence of how he plays."

Many people commented on Anthony's clip.

@KoreyHarris_: "Good to see one of the best back in his element.

Healthy Kawhi is good for the game. 💯"

@dbrasco1k: "Kawhi deserves his flowers; glad he’s healthy!!!"

@Romanrroach: "If I’m a young player in the league I’m getting in the gym with melo. If Anthony adwards can get a midrange game the leagues in trouble .. so many players are missing the midrange game, makes u so much harder to defend"

@Kazeem: "Mid-range Mr. Miyagi breaking down Kawhi’s playoff explosion"

Nov 2, 2015; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-Imagn Images / Anthony Gruppuso-Imagn Images

Anthony and Leonard went up against each other 11 times.

Leonard had the 7-4 advantage in those matchups.

Jan 8, 2016; San Antonio, TX, USA; New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony (7) is defended by San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Leonard has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs over 14 years.

