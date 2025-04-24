NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Takes Clear Stance On Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard is one of the best 15 players in the NBA when he is on the court.
However, the two-time NBA Champion has struggled to stay healthy since signing with the LA Clippers in the summer of 2019.
Over the last few months, Leonard has played some of the best basketball of his tenure with the Clippers.
He finished Monday's 105-102 victory over the Denver Nuggets with 39 points, three rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block while shooting 15/19 from the field in 39 minutes of playing time.
After the game, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony spoke about Leonard on his podcast (7PM in Brooklyn).
Anthony: "Laterally, he's moving; he got his bounce back. His pop. Kawhi is special, always been special. I love watching Kawhi play because I know the essence of how he plays."
Many people commented on Anthony's clip.
@KoreyHarris_: "Good to see one of the best back in his element.
Healthy Kawhi is good for the game. 💯"
@dbrasco1k: "Kawhi deserves his flowers; glad he’s healthy!!!"
@Romanrroach: "If I’m a young player in the league I’m getting in the gym with melo. If Anthony adwards can get a midrange game the leagues in trouble .. so many players are missing the midrange game, makes u so much harder to defend"
@Kazeem: "Mid-range Mr. Miyagi breaking down Kawhi’s playoff explosion"
Anthony and Leonard went up against each other 11 times.
Leonard had the 7-4 advantage in those matchups.
Leonard has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs over 14 years.