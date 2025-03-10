NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Was Right About Cooper Flagg
Cooper Flagg had a sensational regular season for the Duke Blue Devils.
The superstar freshman finished with averages of 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 49.4% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in 31 games.
In addition, Duke won the ACC with a 28-3 record (19-1 in conference play).
Via ACC Men's Basketball: "DUKE DOMINATION
The Blue Devils are your 2025 ACC Regular Season Champions!"
Before the season began, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony spoke highly of Flagg.
Anthony (via 7PM in Brooklyn in July): "17-year-old practicing with the Olympic Team... LeBron didn't practice with the Olympic Team at 17-years-old... He's the real deal. Me personally, I want him to enjoy this journey right now. Enjoy Duke, enjoy college, go try to destroy the ACC. If you're there, you might as well try to go get everything, and then in eight months, nine months, you'll be right here."
Based on Anthony's comments at the time, he had an excellent prediction into what Flagg's season could look like.
At this point, it's clear that the 18-year-old will be one of the first two picks in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Via B/R Hoops: "Cooper Flagg just wrapped up his regular season with Duke and leads the team in everything 😳"
As for Anthony, he is one of the best players in NBA history.
He spent 19 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets and OKC Thunder.