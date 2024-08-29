NBA Legend Makes Bold Zach LaVine Statement
Zach LaVine is one of the most talented players in the NBA.
However, he has been in trade rumors over the previous few seasons due to his big contract (and the struggles of the Chicago Bulls).
LaVine is coming off a season where he only appeared in 25 games due to injury.
He finished the year with averages of 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range.
Recently, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony spoke about LaVine (via his podcast 7PM in Brooklyn).
Anthony: "He's just floating out there. I don't understand what's happening with Zach LaVine. He's a talent. He is somebody that if you get him on your team, you put him with a very good situation. You're gonna see how good he really is... That kid is super talented."
LaVine was initially the 13th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of UCLA.
He has played ten seasons in the league for the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves.
In 2021 and 2022, LaVine made the NBA All-Star Game.
LaVine has career averages of 20.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 580 regular season games.
That said, the 29-year-old has only appeared in four NBA playoff games.
The Bulls finished last season as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.