NBA Legend Larry Bird Makes Honest Nikola Jokic Statement
Larry Bird is one of the best 10 players in NBA history.
However, fans do not always get a chance to hear from him like other former players.
Earlier this year, Bird did an interview with Reggie Miller and Isiah Thomas (via NBA on TNT).
Miller asked Bird about Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic.
Bird's quote has now resurfaced and gone viral on social media (h/t Legion Hoops and Basketball Network).
Bird: "I would love to play against him. He's good... There's so many great centers over the history of our game. Man, is he good. I just hope he stays healthy and able to continue to do what he does, because he is fun to watch. Probably more so than anybody in the league... He makes that whole thing go, and wouldn't he be fun to play with?"
Jokic is in his 10th NBA season (all with the Nuggets).
After winning his third MVP last year, he is on pace to potentially win his fourth this season.
The 2023 NBA Champion is averaging 29.7 points, 13.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 56.8% from the field and 53.4% from the three-point range in his first 14 games.
As for Bird, the Basketball Hall of Famer spent his entire 13-year career with the Celtics.
The three-time NBA Champion had career averages of 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 897 games.