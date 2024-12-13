NBA Legend Charles Barkley Calls Out Steph Curry After Warriors-Rockets Game
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Houston Rockets in the NBA Cup (91-90).
They had looked like they were going to win the game but fell apart at the end of the fourth quarter.
Steph Curry took a contested three-pointer with 12 seconds left (and the Warriors up one).
He missed the shot, and the Rockets ended up getting two free throws after a loose ball foul.
After the game, Hall of Famer Charles Barkley spoke about Curry (via the NBA on TNT).
Barkley: "As great as Steph Curry is, that was an awful shot. If he takes his time and there's only three seconds to go. If that the ball bounces around like that, the game is over. Steph deserves some blame for this loss... The whole thing started by Steph making a bad decision."
Curry finished the loss with 19 points, three rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block while shooting 8/17 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Curry (after the game): "Probably a couple seconds too early. I like the shot. If I make it, we're on a plane to Vegas, so I'll live with it."
Curry is averaging 22.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in his first 19 games.
The Warriors (14-10) will resume action on Sunday when they host the Dallas Mavericks.