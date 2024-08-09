NBA Legend Charles Barkley Calls Out Steve Kerr Following Jayson Tatum Decision
Steve Kerr has helped lead Team USA to a perfect 5-0 record at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
They will face off against France on Saturday for a chance to win the Gold medal.
However, there has been a lot of discussion surrounding Kerr's rotations.
For instance, Jayson Tatum did not appear in Thursday's 95-91 victory over Serbia.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "For the second time in France, Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton did not play against Serbia."
Recently, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley spoke about Kerr's rotations (via ESPN Radio's Amber & Ian, h/t First Take).
Barkley: "He has not used this team properly. There should never be a debate on guys getting to play and not getting to play. Listen, putting Jayson Tatum in an NBA game, he's gonna be better than 99% of the guys already in the world, but especially guys who are coming from a foreign country, so you just kind of keep your guys on a treadmill and keep them rolling around."
While many have critiqued Kerr, it's fair to point out that most people expect Team USA to win the Gold medal.
In addition, he has been the coach of the Golden State Warriors for four NBA Championships (and six NBA Finals appearances) since the 2015 season.
On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Kerr will insert Kevin Durant into the starting lineup for their matchup against France.
Via Charania: "Team USA is planning to start all-time leading scorer Kevin Durant vs. France in Saturday's Gold Medal game at the Paris Olympics, per sources. Jrue Holiday is expected to come off the USA bench."