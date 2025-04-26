NBA Legend Charles Barkley Delivers Harsh Truth For Memphis Grizzlies
UPDATE: The Grizzlies have been swept.
On Saturday afternoon, the Memphis Grizzlies are playing the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home) for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
The Grizzlies are on the verge of elimaitnon, as they are down 0-3 in the series.
They are also playing without star point guard Ja Morant (who got hurt in Game 3).
Via Grizzlies PR: "Status Update:
Ja Morant is out tonight against Oklahoma City."
Before Game 4, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley spoke about the Grizzlies.
Barkley (via the NBA on TNT): "They're in decline right now. They're not a contender. They're not close to being a contender... They were a really good team, probably three years ago. I like coach Jenkins. When they let him go... That was the beginning of the end. After they get swept today, most likely, they're going to have to answer some hard questions."
The Grizzlies had been one of the best young teams in the NBA in 2022.
However, they have only been able to win just one playoff series since that season.
This year, the Grizzlies were the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
Before the NBA playoffs, the Grizzlies also fired Taylor Jenkins (who had been at the helm for part of six seasons).
He went 250-214 in 464 regular season games.
Last season, the Grizzlies missed the NBA playoffs (and they will likely exit in the first round this year).
They will be one of the most intriguing teams to watch this summer.