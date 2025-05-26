Fastbreak

NBA Legend Charles Barkley Disagrees With Major Knicks News

Charles Barkley reacted to the Knicks making a starting lineup change.

Ben Stinar

Jul 28, 2022; Bedminster, NJ, USA; Former NBA player Charles Barkley during the LIV Invitational Pro-Am at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
On Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks are playing the Indiana Pacers for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The Knicks made a huge change to their starting lineup by inserting Mitchell Robinson for Josh Hart.

Via Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Bridges, Anunoby, Towns, Robinson on Sunday."

One person who disagreed with the change was Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley (h/t House of Highlights).

Barkley: "I don't like the change... They only run one play, they run the pick and roll... I just don't understand putting Mitchell and Big KAT out there together... They'll be worse defensively."

The Knicks are down 0-2 in the series, so it make sense why they would want to make a change in a must-win situation.

Via James L. Edwards III of The Athletic: "BREAKING: Unusual starters ... Robinson will replace Hart in the starting lineup.

I think this move says more about the struggles KAT/NYK starters have on D than it does anything Hart has done.

Spacing doesn't change. Pace doesn't improve. Gives NYK a back line of defense, tho."

Robinson had six points and five rebounds while shooting 3/4 from the field in his first 12 minutes of playing time.

Mitchell Robinson
May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) shoots a layup over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33), forward Pascal Siakam (43) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the first quarter of game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Hart had two points, one rebound and one assist while shooting 0/2 from the three-point range in his first 14 minutes of playing time (off the bench).

Josh Hart
May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) passes during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals will be on Tuesday night (also in Indiana).

