NBA Legend Charles Barkley Disagrees With Major Knicks News
On Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks are playing the Indiana Pacers for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.
The Knicks made a huge change to their starting lineup by inserting Mitchell Robinson for Josh Hart.
Via Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Bridges, Anunoby, Towns, Robinson on Sunday."
One person who disagreed with the change was Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley (h/t House of Highlights).
Barkley: "I don't like the change... They only run one play, they run the pick and roll... I just don't understand putting Mitchell and Big KAT out there together... They'll be worse defensively."
The Knicks are down 0-2 in the series, so it make sense why they would want to make a change in a must-win situation.
Via James L. Edwards III of The Athletic: "BREAKING: Unusual starters ... Robinson will replace Hart in the starting lineup.
I think this move says more about the struggles KAT/NYK starters have on D than it does anything Hart has done.
Spacing doesn't change. Pace doesn't improve. Gives NYK a back line of defense, tho."
Robinson had six points and five rebounds while shooting 3/4 from the field in his first 12 minutes of playing time.
Meanwhile, Hart had two points, one rebound and one assist while shooting 0/2 from the three-point range in his first 14 minutes of playing time (off the bench).
Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals will be on Tuesday night (also in Indiana).