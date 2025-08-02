NBA Legend Charles Barkley Made His Feelings Clear About Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick is one of the greatest coaches in football history.
After a legendary run with the New England Patriots, he is entering his first season at the helm for the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Via NFL on Prime Video (on January 11, 2024): "Bill Belichick's legendary tenure as head coach of the Patriots has come to an end after:
• 24 Seasons
• 6 Super Bowl Championships
• 9 AFC Championships
• 17 AFC East Championships
• 30 Post Season Wins
• 266 Regular Season Wins
• 3 Coach Of The Year Awards
An incredible run."
Recently, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley spoke about Belichick in an interview with Pardon My Take.
Barkley: "I'm really excited about coach Belichick and Carolina... He's a good friend of mine, and I really want to see him do well down there... People don't like Bill, and he deserves some blame for that because the way he treated the media. Now, the way it ended in New England, they want to get him back... I just hope he's successful, because he's a great dude, he's the greatest pro football coach ever... I want to see him finish on a high note. That's my number one concern. I want to see him finish on a high note."
Despite Barkley's friendship with Belichick, he does a good job of speaking objectively.
On September 1, North Carolina will play their first game when they host TCU.