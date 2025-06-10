NBA Legend Charles Barkley Made His Feelings Clear About Steph Curry
Steph Curry has put himself in the conversation of the best 15 players in NBA history.
Since 2015, the future Hall of Famer has won two MVP awards and four NBA Championships.
Back in 2023, NBA legend Charles Barkley revealed his thoughts on Curry's legacy (via ALL THE SMOKE).
Barkley: "Steph is knocking on the door. If Steph wins one more, it's gonna be hard not to put him in the top ten."
Since that interview, Curry has been unable to get back to the NBA Finals.
That said, he is still playing at an elite level despite turning 37 in March.
The former Davidson star finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Via StatMuse (on April 1): "Steph Curry has the most threes in a game by a
27 year old
30 year old (tied)
34 year old (tied)
35 year old
36 year old
and now, 37 year old."
The Warriors were able to reach the NBA playoffs as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
They beat the Houston Rockets in the first round but lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves (in five games).
That said, Curry was unable to play in the final four games of the series due to a hamstring injury.
While the Warriors will be one of the oldest teams in the NBA next season, they should once again be a contender in the Western Conference with Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler.