NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Bold Nikola Jokic Statement
Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is currently in the middle of another sensational season.
The three-time MVP is averaging 29.9 points, 13.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 55.9% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point range in his first 17 games.
In a recent interview with Come And Talk 2 Me, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley said he believes that Jokic is the best player in the world.
He went on to speak very highly of the 2023 NBA Champion.
Barkley: "Joker is the best player in the world right now... He's the most skilled big man ever, he's not the best, but we've never had a seven-foot guy who plays center who can shoot threes. He can post up. He's the best passing big-man ever. Bill Walton is in the conversation, but as far as skill, as much as I love Shaquille and Hakeem Olajuwon and guys like that, they couldn't shoot threes.... Man, his passing, it's ridiculous. He's the best player in the world."
Mark Jackson (in the clip) also revealed that he thinks Jokic is the best player in the NBA today.
Jokic will have an excellent chance to win his fourth MVP Award in 2025.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is the most recent player to win four career MVPs.
Jokic has career averages of 21.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 55.7% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 692 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 80 NBA playoff games.