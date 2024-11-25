NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Shockingly Blunt Bronny James Statement
Bronny James continues to be a hot topic of discussion on shows all over the sports world.
Recently, NBA legend Charles Barkley was asked about the Los Angeles Lakers rookie when he made an appearance on The Bettor Angle (via Audacy Sports).
He spoke strongly about the decision for Bronny to only play in G League home games.
Barkley: "They've handled it awful. Awful... The kid's not ready to play in the NBA and he should be in the G League so he can play basketball. He's not going to get better sitting on the bench. This thing where he's only going to play home games... It's not fair to him; it's not fair to the team. Can you imagine a coach, you come off a road trip and there's a player you ain't seen in a week or two. You feel like you probably gotta play him. I don't think they're doing Bronny any favors. They've just handled this thing really bad. It's a bad look for the Lakers... I really like everything LeBron's done, but this is a bad look for him, in my opinion."
Bronny has played six games for the Lakers.
He has also appeared in two home games for the South Bay Lakers (G League).
While a lot of attention has been on Bronny, the Lakers are currently among the best teams in the Western Conference.
They are the fourth seed with a 10-6 record in 16 games.
Before losing their last two games, the Lakers had been in the middle of a six-game winning streak.
The team will resume action on Tuesday evening when they visit Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.