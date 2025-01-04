NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Blunt 4-Word Statement About Milwaukee Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA.
That said, they have had an up-and-down start to the season.
Most recently, the Bucks lost to the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 113-110.
After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley (via the NBA on TNT) made a blunt comment about the Bucks.
Barkley: "The Bucks stink, man."
While Bucks fans likely won't enjoy hearing Barkley's comment, they have been one of the most disappointing teams.
After an awful start to the season, they have turned things around recently (and won the NBA Cup).
Currently, the Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-15 record in 32 games.
They have won six of their last ten.
Their biggest struggles have come on the road, where they have gone just 6-9 in 15 games.
The good news for the Bucks is that Giannis Antetokounmpo has been playing at an MVP level.
He is averaging 32.4 points, 11.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 60.6% from the field in his first 26 games of the season.
Via The Lead: "Most consecutive games scoring 20+ points on 50% shooting in NBA history:
26 - Giannis (active)
25 - Shaq (2001)
25 - Zion (2021)
20 - Karl Malone (1989)
19 - Wilt Chamberlain (1966)
Giannis has done it in every game this season"
The Bucks will play their next game on Saturday when they host the Portland Trail Blazers.