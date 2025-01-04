NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Blunt 4-Word Statement About Milwaukee Bucks

Most consecutive games scoring 20+ points on 50% shooting in NBA history:



26 - Giannis (active)

25 - Shaq (2001)

25 - Zion (2021)

20 - Karl Malone (1989)

19 - Wilt Chamberlain (1966)



Giannis has done it in every game this season 😳