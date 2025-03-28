NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Blunt Bronny James Statement
Bronny James has been one of the most talked about rookies in NBA history.
The Los Angeles Lakers guard got off to a slow start to his pro career but has ended up having a sensational G League regular season for South Bay.
In a recent interview with Dan Patrick, NBA legend Charles Barkley spoke about Bronny.
Barkley: "He should be in the G League getting better as a player. He should have been in the G League all year. I think it was a great story for them to go on the court together, but he should be in the G League. Dan, you don't get better sitting on the bench."
Bronny has appeared in just 23 games for the Lakers.
The former USC guard has averages of 2.3 points per contest while shooting 32.7% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range.
Many fans reacted to the clip of Barkley talking about Bronny on Patrick's show.
@AidanLaPorta69: "He has been in the g league lol. Do these guys follow the sport they cover???"
@SOULbeautifulme: "They’re literally exposing themselves for not actually watching basketball. Bronny has been playing in the G-LEAGUE all year
He’s being dominating there as well. Charles Barkley doesn’t watch basketball & it’s why I don’t take him seriously as an analyst"
@jbondwagon: "Can’t wait for Chuck vs. LeBron after Bron is done with Stephen A and his bunch of minions from ESPN"
The Lakers are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 44-29 record in 73 games.