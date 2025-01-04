Fastbreak

NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Blunt Comment After Lakers-Nets Trade

Charles Barkely commented on the trade between the Lakers and Nets.

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; NBA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Lakers traded D'Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal that also included Maxwell Lewis, Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton.

So far, Russell has been extremely productive with Brooklyn.

Via StatMuse on Thursday: "D-Lo tonight:

11 PTS
12 AST
2 STL

Averaging 10 APG since being traded to the Nets."

While the NBA on TNT broadcast was going over highlights from the Nets' 113-110 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley made an honest comment about the trade.

Barkley: "They blamed him for everything that happened with them sorry a** Lakers... Hey, Mr. Russell, welcome to the East Coast. They can't blame you for anything in Brooklyn."

Russell helped lead the Lakers to the Western Conference finals in 2023.

He had been averaging 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field in his first 29 games (with the Lakers) this season.

The Lakers will likely miss his play-making ability (and shooting) in a big way.

D'Angelo Russell
Russell finished Thursday's victory with 11 points, three rebounds, 12 assists and two steals while shooting 3/11 from the field in 28 minutes.

The Nets improved to 13-21 in 34 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

During the 2019 season, Russell made the NBA All-Star Game as a member of the Nets.

As for the Lakers, they are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 19-14 record in 33 games.

