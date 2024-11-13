Fastbreak

NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Blunt Golden State Warriors Statement

Charles Barkley spoke about the Golden State Warriors.

Ben Stinar

May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Charles Barkley (left) and Draymond Green (right) look on in the first half between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves during game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Charles Barkley (left) and Draymond Green (right) look on in the first half between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves during game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors hosted the Dallas Mavericks at the Chase Center.

The Warriors won by a score of 120-117 to improve to 9-2 in their first 11 games.

Despite the team's strong start to the new season, NBA legend Charles Barkley does not think they will be able to sustain this level of play.

Barkley (via The NBA on TNT): "I think they're too small. Everybody's fresh and feeling good right now... Everybody else is feeling good, and nobody's got bumps and bruises, and I think their shooting will go down. They're playing well right now. I just don't think it's sustainable."

One of the biggest reasons for their impressive record has been the play of two-time MVP Steph Curry.

The future Hall of Famer finished Tuesday's victory with 37 points, six rebounds, nine assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 14/27 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.

NBA
Nov 12, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives past Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

In addition, the Warriors have been getting a lot of production from the bench.

They lead the NBA with 58.0 points per game from their reserves.

Following their victory over the Mavs, the Warriors will resume action on Friday evening when they host the Memphis Grizzlies.

Last season, the Warriors lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.

They have missed the NBA playoffs in three of the previous five years.

Warriors NBA
Nov 10, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr celebrates with guard Stephen Curry (30) after their team defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

As for Barkley, he played 16 seasons for the Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.