NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Blunt Golden State Warriors Statement
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors hosted the Dallas Mavericks at the Chase Center.
The Warriors won by a score of 120-117 to improve to 9-2 in their first 11 games.
Despite the team's strong start to the new season, NBA legend Charles Barkley does not think they will be able to sustain this level of play.
Barkley (via The NBA on TNT): "I think they're too small. Everybody's fresh and feeling good right now... Everybody else is feeling good, and nobody's got bumps and bruises, and I think their shooting will go down. They're playing well right now. I just don't think it's sustainable."
One of the biggest reasons for their impressive record has been the play of two-time MVP Steph Curry.
The future Hall of Famer finished Tuesday's victory with 37 points, six rebounds, nine assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 14/27 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
In addition, the Warriors have been getting a lot of production from the bench.
They lead the NBA with 58.0 points per game from their reserves.
Following their victory over the Mavs, the Warriors will resume action on Friday evening when they host the Memphis Grizzlies.
Last season, the Warriors lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in three of the previous five years.
As for Barkley, he played 16 seasons for the Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns.