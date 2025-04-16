NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Blunt Golden State Warriors Statement
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will play the Memphis Grizzlies (at home) in San Francisco for the play-in tournament.
Before the game, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley made a bold statement about the Warriors (via the NBA on TNT).
Barkley: "This is a must-win for the Warriors tonight... With the age they got on that team, if they lose tonight and have to play again Friday and only have like a day or a day and a half before they have to play one of those elite teams. They're going home quickly."
The Warriors finished the regular season with a 48-34 record, which had them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
If they beat the Grizzlies, the Warriors will advance to the NBA playoffs (and play the Houston Rockets in the first round).
While a loss would still give them one more chance at the playoffs, they would be getting a lot less rest.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Stakes for the Warriors tonight
-Win: Four days of rest/prep, first round matchup vs Rockets on Lakers/Wolves side of bracket
-Lose: Elimination game Friday vs Kings or Mavericks. If you survive, one day off and first round vs 68-win Thunder on Clippers/Nuggets side of bracket"
The Warriors are coming off a season where they missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.
That said, the franchise has won four NBA Championships (and been to the NBA Finals six times) since the 2015 season.