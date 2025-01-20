Fastbreak

NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Blunt Golden State Warriors Statement

Charles Barkley spoke about the Golden State Warriors during Monday's game.

Ben Stinar

Unknown date 1995; Portland, OR, USA: FILE PHOTO; Phoenix Suns forward Charles Barkley (34) reacts against the Portland Trail Blazers at Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images / Imagn Images

On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Boston Celtics (at home) in San Francisco.

At halftime, NBA legend Charles Barkley made a bold statement about the Warriors (via the NBA on TNT).

Barkley: "It doesn't matter what they do unless they go out and get a superstar... That's their only chance because Steph is old."

Barkley also added that he thinks the Warriors should go after a player like Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

The Warriors came into Monday's game with the Celtics as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 21-20 record in 41 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 5-5 over their last ten).

Jan 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and Golden State Warriors guard Dennis Schroder (71) smile during a game against the Memphis Grizzlies in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

On the other side, Kenny Smith had a different take than Barkley (on the Warriors).

Smith: "I think with Steph Curry, he actually plays without the ball a lot... You can bring in and say we're gonna do a young rebuild with young energy to get him shots easier... They should go young, through the draft, through trade, keep guys like Kuminga."

Jan 18, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots a jump shot during warmups before the game against the Washington Wizards at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The one thing going for the Warriors is the play of two-time MVP Steph Curry.

He is averaging 23.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range.

In his 16th season, the future Hall of Famer is still among the best players in the league.

Jan 15, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots a go ahead three point shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Following Boston, the Warriors will visit the Kings on Wednesday in Sacramento.

