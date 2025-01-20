NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Blunt Golden State Warriors Statement
On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Boston Celtics (at home) in San Francisco.
At halftime, NBA legend Charles Barkley made a bold statement about the Warriors (via the NBA on TNT).
Barkley: "It doesn't matter what they do unless they go out and get a superstar... That's their only chance because Steph is old."
Barkley also added that he thinks the Warriors should go after a player like Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.
The Warriors came into Monday's game with the Celtics as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 21-20 record in 41 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 5-5 over their last ten).
On the other side, Kenny Smith had a different take than Barkley (on the Warriors).
Smith: "I think with Steph Curry, he actually plays without the ball a lot... You can bring in and say we're gonna do a young rebuild with young energy to get him shots easier... They should go young, through the draft, through trade, keep guys like Kuminga."
The one thing going for the Warriors is the play of two-time MVP Steph Curry.
He is averaging 23.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range.
In his 16th season, the future Hall of Famer is still among the best players in the league.
Following Boston, the Warriors will visit the Kings on Wednesday in Sacramento.