NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Blunt Golden State Warriors Statement
The Golden State Warriors are currently 3-1 in their first four games of the 2024-25 season.
Despite playing without two-time MVP Steph Curry, they were able to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 124-106 on Tuesday.
One person who does not believe in the Warriors this season is NBA legend Charles Barkley.
Barkley (via the NBA on TNT): "They're a play-in team at best. The window is shut... They had a great run. It's over, and they had a great run... This window is shut closed."
The Warriors have won four NBA Championships since the 2015 season.
However, the team has also missed the NBA playoffs in three of the previous five years.
They finished last season as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record (and lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament).
If Curry can return to the court soon, the Warriors will still be relevant due to the fact that he remains among the best ten players in the NBA.
Via The Warriors on October 28: "Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who exited last night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers with 7:55 remaining in the fourth quarter, underwent an MRI late last night.
The MRI showed no structural damage and confirmed the injury as a left peroneal strain. He will be re-evaluated on Friday."
Following Tuesday's victory, the Warriors will resume action on Wednesday evening when they host the Pelicans (again) in San Francisco, California.