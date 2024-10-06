NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Blunt Lakers And Warriors Statement
The Golden State Warriors have won four NBA Championships since the 2015 season.
In addition, they will always be a relevant team as long as Steph Curry remains on the roster.
However, the team has missed the NBA playoffs in three of the previous five years.
NBA legend Charles Barkley recently did an interview with The Jim Jackson Show and spoke about the Warriors (and Los Angeles Lakers).
He referenced how ESPN (last year) was talking about the Lakers and Warriors every day.
Barkley: "The Warriors and the Lakers both stink... Neither one of these teams are any good. They act like the Lakers and the Warriors are contenders. They're not. Love LeBron, he's amazing, but the Lakers and the Warriors are not contenders. Plain and simple, so stop it Jimmy. I'm not gonna let you do that."
While fans of both teams would likely disagree with Barkley, neither was able to have any postseason success last year.
The Warriors lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, and the Lakers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in five games).
Despite the team's struggles, Curry and James both remain among the best ten players in the league.
James (39) averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range.
On the other hand, Curry (36) averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range.
The Warriors will open up the season on October 23 when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
Meanwhile, the Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 23.