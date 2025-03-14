NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Blunt LeBron James Statement
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks (in Wisconsin).
LeBron James missed his second straight game with an injury.
In addition, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that James went back to Los Angeles.
Via Charania (on Wednesday): "Lakers' LeBron James has returned to Los Angeles, per medical recommendation, as he continues to progress well from a groin strain with the team finishing road trip Thursday in Milwaukee and Friday in Denver, league sources tell ESPN."
Before Thursday's game, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley spoke about James (via the NBA on TNT).
He doesn't think James will return until the NBA playoffs.
Barkley: "LeBron's probably out for the rest of the season. I don't see him coming back... He stayed in New York because it was New York. He didn't want to go to Milwaukee because it's Milwaukee... LeBron's going to get healthy for the playoffs. That's the best situation for the Lakers."
Despite the recent injury, James is still among the best players in the NBA at 40.
He has averages of 25.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest while shooting 51.7% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin (before Thursday's game): "JJ Redick says that Jaxson Hayes and Rui Hachimura have also left the trip to return to L.A., along with LeBron James, as ESPN reported yesterday. With them leaving the trip, obviously Denver is out for them. All three players are considered day-to-day, according to Redick."
The Lakers are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 40-24 record in 64 games.