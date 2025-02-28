NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Blunt Los Angeles Lakers Statement After Luka Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers were given new life during the 2024-25 NBA season when they acquired Luka Doncic earlier this month.
Many believe that they will have a chance to make a deep run in the postseason.
That said, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is not one of those people.
Barkley (via the NBA on TNT): "I think they're solid. I don't think they're a contender... They were awful to start the season. They've been awful for the last two or three years... Luka is a upgrade, but I still don't think they're on the same level with the Nuggets. OKC's the best team in the west. I'm not sure they're better than Memphis. I'm not even sure they're better than the Rockets."
With Doncic, the Lakers have gone 3-2.
That said, the last two have been the best.
After blowing out the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers won an emotional game over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.
Via StatMuse: "Luka Doncic is the first Laker since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to record
15+ PTS
15+ REB
10+ AST
2+ STL
2+ BLK
in a game."
With the win over Dallas, the Lakers improved to 35-21 in 56 games, which has them as the fifth seed.
They are just 2.0 games back of the Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies for the fourth seed.
Via Andy Bailey: "Top 10 in remaining strength of schedule:
1. Suns (WEST)
2. Nuggets (WEST)
3. Lakers (WEST)
4. Spurs (WEST)
5. Kings (WEST)
6. Grizzlies (WEST)
7. Trail Blazers (WEST)
8. Clippers (WEST)
9. Bucks (EAST)
10. Jazz (WEST)"