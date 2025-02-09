NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Blunt Statement About Cavs-Hawks Trade

De’Andre Hunter over his last 8 games:



24 PTS - 1 REB - 0 AST

20 PTS - 3 REB - 1 AST

26 PTS - 3 REB - 2 AST

20 PTS - 5 REB - 3 STL

22 PTS - 2 REB - 0 AST

18 PTS - 3 REB - 0 AST

23 PTS - 5 REB - 3 AST

26 PTS - 5 REB - 1 AST



The wings in Atlanta >>>>



(Via @realapp_ ) pic.twitter.com/vwiT2DlIOd