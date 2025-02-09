NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Blunt Statement About Cavs-Hawks Trade
Earlier this week, the Cleveland Cavaliers made a trade with the Atlanta Hawks for De'Andre Hunter.
He is averaging 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Via Cavs.com on Friday: "CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired forward De’Andre Hunter in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. As part of the trade, the Cavaliers sent three second round picks, two pick swaps and forward Georges Niang and guard Caris LeVert to Atlanta."
After the trade, NBA legend Charles Barkley gave his thoughts on the deal.
Barkley (h/t Bleacher Report): "I have no idea what the hell the Atlanta Hawks are doing... I think this is a home run, they didn't give up a lot for him... I love the Cavaliers today."
Hunter was the fourth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Virginia.
This year, the 26-year-old is having his most productive season.
Via NBACentral on December 11: "De’Andre Hunter over his last 8 games:
24 PTS - 1 REB - 0 AST
20 PTS - 3 REB - 1 AST
26 PTS - 3 REB - 2 AST
20 PTS - 5 REB - 3 STL
22 PTS - 2 REB - 0 AST
18 PTS - 3 REB - 0 AST
23 PTS - 5 REB - 3 AST
26 PTS - 5 REB - 1 AST"
The Cavs are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-10 record in 52 games.