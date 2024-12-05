NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Blunt Statement About New York Knicks

Fastbreak

Unknown date 1995; Portland, OR, USA: FILE PHOTO; Phoenix Suns forward Charles Barkley (34) during practice prior to a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images / Imagn Images

The New York Knicks were among the teams with the most hype coming into the 2024-25 NBA season.

They have made big additions to their roster after reaching the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Despite an up-and-down start, the Knicks are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-8 record in 21 games.

Oct 30, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after scoring a three-point shot against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

That said, NBA legend Charles Barkley does not think that they are a title contender.

Barkley (via the NBA on TNT): "I am high on the Knicks; I don't think they can win the championship... Their ceiling is Eastern Conference finals."

While many Knicks fans will likely disagree with Barkley, it will be interesting to see how they do in the 2025 NBA playoffs.

They are clearly a top-five team in the conference, but the playoffs will be very telling in terms of evaluating their additions of Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Dec 1, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives to the basket in the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Knicks will play their next game on Thursday evening when they host the Charlotte Hornets.

At home, they have gone 7-2 in the nine games they have played at Madison Square Garden.

Following Charlotte, the Knicks will remain at home when they play the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

Nov 20, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau with center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson is currently leading the team with averages of 25.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 40.9% from the three-point range in his first 21 games.

He is in his third season with the franchise (and was named the captain over the offseason).

