NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Blunt Statement About New York Knicks
The New York Knicks were among the teams with the most hype coming into the 2024-25 NBA season.
They have made big additions to their roster after reaching the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Despite an up-and-down start, the Knicks are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-8 record in 21 games.
That said, NBA legend Charles Barkley does not think that they are a title contender.
Barkley (via the NBA on TNT): "I am high on the Knicks; I don't think they can win the championship... Their ceiling is Eastern Conference finals."
While many Knicks fans will likely disagree with Barkley, it will be interesting to see how they do in the 2025 NBA playoffs.
They are clearly a top-five team in the conference, but the playoffs will be very telling in terms of evaluating their additions of Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns.
The Knicks will play their next game on Thursday evening when they host the Charlotte Hornets.
At home, they have gone 7-2 in the nine games they have played at Madison Square Garden.
Following Charlotte, the Knicks will remain at home when they play the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.
All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson is currently leading the team with averages of 25.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 40.9% from the three-point range in his first 21 games.
He is in his third season with the franchise (and was named the captain over the offseason).