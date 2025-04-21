NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Blunt Steph Curry Statement Before Warriors-Rockets
On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Houston Rockets (in Texas) for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
Before the game, Charles Barkley revealed that he is picking the Rockets to win the series.
The Basketball Hall of Famer also made a blunt statement about Steph Curry.
Barkley (h/t NBA on TNT): "I already picked the Rockets to win this series... I just think the Rockets got more talent. Plain and simple. I think the home court is going to be the difference in this series. I think the energy level that Steph is going to have to put forward, I don't know if he can sustain it for seven games. I really don't... It's going to be a long series, but I like the Rockets."
At 37, Curry has still been playing like a guard who is in his prime.
The two-time MVP finished the regular season with outstanding averages of 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Via @StatMamba (on April 9): "Steph Curry is still the most efficient 25-PPG scorer in the entire NBA since All-Star break.
26.7 PPG on 66.0% TS"
Curry last played in the NBA playoffs during the 2023 season when the Warriors lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round (in six games).
He has led the Warriors to four NBA Championships (and six Finals appearances) since the 2015 season.