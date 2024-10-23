Fastbreak

NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Bold Boston Celtics Statement

NBA legend Charles Barkley spoke about the Boston Celtics before Tuesday's game.

Ben Stinar


Oct 28, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns legend Charles Barkley greets fans during a Ring of Honor half time ceremony of the game against the Utah Jazz at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics are hosting the New York Knicks for the first game of the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Celtics are fresh off winning the 2024 NBA Championship, which was their first title in 16 seaons.

Before the game, NBA legend Charles Barkley made a bold statement (via The NBA on TNT).

Barkley: "They'e gonna be favored probably the next five to seven years. They're gonna be favored to win the championship. You got Jayson and Jaylen, they're two of the ten best players in the world. They're young... Derrick White's young, Porzingis is young. They're gonna be favored."

It's hard to argue with Barkley due to the current situation of their roster.

Tatum and Brown are just hitting the primes of their career, and the Celtics have done an excellent job of surrounding their superstars with a supporting cast.

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates with guard Jaylen Brown (7) after a play against the Dallas Mavericks in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Many fans reacted to Barkley's statement.

@chewy7: "next great nba dynasty"

@Pay_Troll_Toll: "2 of the best ten in the world ?"

@hopefulmetsfan: "These guys have some awful takes

Glad Inside the NBA is ending"

@RicSanturri: "Hey Chuck , remember when you called the Celtics’ offense garbage last season? That offense was the best per hundred possessions in the history of the league."

@PfundDave: "This is why this show is going away. These guys have no idea of what they’re talking about. 5-7 years? No team is a favorite for 5-7 years. Lol"

@JMcDanielsStPen: "Chuck apparently forgot about how the second apron works. They have 1-2 more years of keeping this team together."

