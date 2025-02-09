NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Bold Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl Prediction
On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in the Super Bowl (in New Orleans).
The Chiefs have a chance to become the first team in NFL history to ever win three Super Bowls in a row.
Via Opta Analyst US: "Three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes seeks to lead the way as the Chiefs go after the first-ever three-peat in football's biggest game. Super Bowl 59 is a rematch of the Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Eagles two years ago."
However, NBA legend (and former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star) Charles Barkley doesn't think the Chiefs will beat the Eagles.
He made a bold prediction about the game (via 97.5 The Fanatic).
Barkley: "Not only are the Eagles going to win. It's gonna be a blowout... 34-17."
Before the season kicked off, Barkley predicted that the Eagles would reach the Super Bowl (via The Bill Simmons Podcast).
However, he thought that the Buffalo Bills (who lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship) would beat them.
Barkley (in September): "The Buffalo Bills. The Buffalo Bills win their first Super Bowl. They are the most underrated great team ever... I got the Eagles against the Bills, and the Bills win their first Super Bowl."
The Eagles are coming off a strong regular season where they won the NFC East with 14-3 record.
They have defeated the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders through the first three rounds of the NFL playoffs.