NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Bold Claim About Nikola Jokic
Nikola Jokic is seen by most as the best player in the NBA.
The three-time MVP is coming off a historic regular season with averages of 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.6% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.
However, Jokic has struggled to shoot the ball in each of the previous three games against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
In Game 3, he shot 0/10 from the three-point range.
Via Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic last three games:
7-22 FG
8-25 FG
6-16 FG
First time shooting under 40% in three consecutive games since 2018."
After Game 4, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley spoke about Jokic (via the NBA on TNT).
Barkley: "Denver has never addressed their backup center situation or their bench... I don't think it's fair to blame everything on the Joker, but he has not played well and I think he's wearing down."
The good news for the Nuggets is they are still tied up with the Thunder at 2-2 in their second-round playoff series.
That said, they missed a major chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series (losing Game 4 at home by a score of 92-87).
Via NBACentral: "Nikola Jokic over his last 3 games:
33.3% FG
18.2% 3PT
15 assists / 16 turnovers"
Game 5 of the series will be on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.
Jokic has spent all ten years of his career with the Nuggets.