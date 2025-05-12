Fastbreak

NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Bold Claim About Nikola Jokic

Charles Barkley spoke about Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) following the overtime win against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Nikola Jokic is seen by most as the best player in the NBA.

The three-time MVP is coming off a historic regular season with averages of 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.6% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.

Mar 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) after the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

However, Jokic has struggled to shoot the ball in each of the previous three games against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In Game 3, he shot 0/10 from the three-point range.

Via Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic last three games:

7-22 FG
8-25 FG
6-16 FG

First time shooting under 40% in three consecutive games since 2018."

After Game 4, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley spoke about Jokic (via the NBA on TNT).

Barkley: "Denver has never addressed their backup center situation or their bench... I don't think it's fair to blame everything on the Joker, but he has not played well and I think he's wearing down."

The good news for the Nuggets is they are still tied up with the Thunder at 2-2 in their second-round playoff series.

That said, they missed a major chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series (losing Game 4 at home by a score of 92-87).

Via NBACentral: "Nikola Jokic over his last 3 games:

33.3% FG
18.2% 3PT
15 assists / 16 turnovers"

Game 5 of the series will be on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.

Jokic has spent all ten years of his career with the Nuggets.

