NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Bold Jaylen Brown And Jayson Tatum Statement
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have proven to be among the best duos in NBA history over their seven seasons together.
There have been a lot of doubters along the way, but they are coming off a year where they led the Boston Celtics to their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season.
That said, there has been a lot of chatter about both players over the offseason.
Brown did not get invited to compete at the 2024 Olympics in Paris for Team USA.
On the other hand, Tatum got limited playing time (and did not appear in two games).
Recently, NBA legend Charles Barkley spoke about Tatum and Brown on The Bill Simmons Podcast.
Barkley: "I think Jaylen getting left off the Olympic team and Jayson not playing... They're the defending champs that's gonna take their confidence to another level. The NBA found a way to piss both of them off this summer. How about that? Only the NBA can do that. Let's piss off two of the top ten players in the NBA after they're coming off a championship."
Brown finished last season with averages of 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Both Brown and Tatum made the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.