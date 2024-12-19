NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Bold Larry Bird Statement
Charles Barkley is one of the most notable NBA players of all time.
He is also known for being one of the best analysts in sports.
Recently, the Hall of Fame forward was on the Dan Patrick Show and spoke about Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird.
Patrick: "Bird could still make nine out of ten free throws right now, and Bird is old."
Barkley: "I'll bet him he can't make nine out of ten. Larry Bird, I love Larry Bird. He can't make nine out of ten right now. This ain't the 80s and 90s."
While Barkley and Patrick were joking around, the fans will likely love hearing the interaction.
Bird is one of the best 15 players in NBA history.
He is also known for his elite shooting (and shot 88.6% from the free throw line for his career).
The former Boston Celtics superstar spent all 13 seasons with the franchise.
He had career averages of 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 897 games.
Bird is not active on social media or seen much intervierws, but it would be interesting to hear what he has to say Barkley's comments.