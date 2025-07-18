NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Bold Los Angeles Lakers Statement
The Los Angeles Lakers have one of the best starting lineups in the NBA.
Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves make up an elite big three.
Recently, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley spoke about the franchise (via Yahoo Sports).
Barkley: "LeBron is such a great player. He can play without the ball... Luka has to have the ball to be successful... It's Luka's team going forward, but they got bigger problems than those guys. They've got to worry about the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Houston Rockets and the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers are going to have a good team, but everything in the west starts with OKC, the Houston Rockets and the Denver Nuggets."
The Lakers did a good job of finishing the 2024-25 season as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
Despite their strong season, they only won just one game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Over the summer, the Lakers signed former first-overall pick Deandre Ayton.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 56.6% from the field in 40 games.
As Barkley notes, the Lakers will have to go up against a tough Western Conference.
The Thunder won the 2025 title, the Rockets traded for Kevin Durant and the Nuggets added several shooters to play next to Nikola Jokic.
The Lakers reached the 2023 Western Conference finals before losing in the first round in each of the previous two seasons.