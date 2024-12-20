NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Bold New York Knicks Statement
On Thursday evening, the New York Knicks played the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center at the Target Center.
The Knicks won by a score of 133-107.
After the game, NBA legend Charles Barkley made a strong statement.
Barkley (via the NBA on TNT): "I still think the Knicks are the second-best team in the east. In my opinion... They are a legit contender."
The Knicks are currently the third seed in the east with a 17-10 record in 27 games.
They are 1.0 games ahead of the Orlando Magic (who are fourth) and 4.0 games back of the Boston Celtics (who are second).
Last season, the Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).
Over the offseason, they landed Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony in blockbuster trades.
Towns has been a huge addition to the roster.
He finished the victory over Minnesota with 32 points, 20 rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 10/12 from the field and 5/5 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "KAT rebounds this month:
20 REB
22 REB
19 REB
15 REB
16 REB
15 REB
19 REB
While averaging 23 PPG and shooting 52/44/82% splits."
In addition, the Knicks also have Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby.
If they can remain healthy, Barkley is likely right that they should be seen as a contender to win the 2025 NBA Championship.
The Knicks will resume action on Saturday evening when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans.