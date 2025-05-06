Fastbreak

NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Bold Prediction For Knicks-Celtics Series

Charles Barkley thinks the Boston Celtics will easily beat the New York Knicks.

Oct 30, 2014; Cleveland, OH, USA; Former NBA player and current television personality Charles Barkley walks off the court after watching the New York Knicks defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 95-90 at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics opened up their second-round playoff series with Game 1 in Massachusetts.

Before the game, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley made his prediction for the series (via the NBA on TNT).

Barkley: "The Celtics are going to beat the Knicks in probably five games. If that... The Knicks got a good team, don't get me wrong. They got a good team. The Celtics are just better."

While the NBA playoffs are a different type of environment, the Celtics swept the Knicks in the regular season.

Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Celtics and Knicks in the regular season:

October 22 - Celtics won 132-109 in Boston
February 8 - Celtics won 131-104 in New York
February 23 - Celtics won 118-105 in Boston
April 8 - Celtics won 119-117 (OT) in New York"

The Knicks went 51-31 during the regular season, which had them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They beat the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).

Feb 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks to drive past Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Celtics are the second seed after going 61-21.

They beat the Orlando Magic in the first round (in six games).

@KnicksMuse: "The last 3 NBA Champs have lost in the Conference Semis the next year:

2021: Bucks win chip
2022: Boston beats Bucks in semis

2022: Warriors win chip
2023: Lakers beat Warriors in semis

2023: Nuggets win chip
2024: Wolves beat Nuggets in semis

2024: Celtics win chip
2025: ?"

Apr 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) tries to get past Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
