NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Bold Russell Westbrook Statement
Russell Westbrook is one of the most athletic (and competitive) point guards in NBA history.
Even at 36, the nine-time NBA All-Star is still among the most exciting players.
On Tuesday night, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley (via the NBA on TNT) spoke highly of the Denver Nuggets guard.
Barkley: "I love me some Russell Westbrook... There's no way you can not watch Russell Westbrook play and not play hard. He inspires you; he makes you want to play. Look at this effort man... What's amazing, this guy's had like 22 major surgeries and he's still the most athletic guy at his position... I admire that guy, I respect that guy... I've never seen a guy play as hard as that guy every single night. Ever."
Westbrook finished Tuesday's 118-106 loss to the Boston Celtics with 26 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 9/18 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 33 mintues of playing time.
The 2017 MVP is averaging 12.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in his 35 games with Denver.
Right now, the Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 20-15 record in 35 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Following Boston, Westbrook and the Nuggets will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host the Los Angeles Clippers in Denver.