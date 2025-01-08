Fastbreak

NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Bold Russell Westbrook Statement

Charles Barkley spoke about Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook.

Ben Stinar

Jan 4, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) interacts with a fan before a game the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) interacts with a fan before a game the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Russell Westbrook is one of the most athletic (and competitive) point guards in NBA history.

Even at 36, the nine-time NBA All-Star is still among the most exciting players.

On Tuesday night, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley (via the NBA on TNT) spoke highly of the Denver Nuggets guard.

Barkley: "I love me some Russell Westbrook... There's no way you can not watch Russell Westbrook play and not play hard. He inspires you; he makes you want to play. Look at this effort man... What's amazing, this guy's had like 22 major surgeries and he's still the most athletic guy at his position... I admire that guy, I respect that guy... I've never seen a guy play as hard as that guy every single night. Ever."

Westbrook finished Tuesday's 118-106 loss to the Boston Celtics with 26 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 9/18 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 33 mintues of playing time.

The 2017 MVP is averaging 12.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in his 35 games with Denver.

Jan 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) talks to Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) after a play in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Right now, the Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 20-15 record in 35 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.

Following Boston, Westbrook and the Nuggets will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host the Los Angeles Clippers in Denver.

Ben Stinar
